White Lotus star Lukas Gage refuses to label his ‘sexuality’: Here’s why

White Lotus star Lukas Gage has recently elaborated on why he refuses to label his “sexuality” publicly.



“An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight,’” said Gage in a new interview with The New York Times.

The You actor continued, “It's too confusing. I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don't want to do anything on anyone’s accord but my own.”

“Let me do it when I'm ready. And it's acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want,” he recalled.

Talking about his appearance in hairstylist Chris Appleton’s vacation photos from the Dominican Republic, Gage mentioned, “If they want to think that, they can.”

“I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred,” commented Gage.

The actor added, “It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out.”