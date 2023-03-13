Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan enjoys emotional reunion with ‘Indiana Jones’ co-star Harrison Ford

File footage

Ke Huy Quan took home the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 203 Oscars.



After winning his career’ major nod, Quan had a heart-touching reunion with his former Indiana Jones co-star Harrison Ford at the awards ceremony, held on Sunday night in Hollywood.

The emotional reunion moment took place when Ford took to the stage announced Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Picture of the year awards at the Oscars.

Ford presented the cast and directors with the award and had a sweet interaction with Quan onstage. The duo embraced out of sheer excitement and smiling while they hugged.

Quan and Ford starred together in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

Ahead of the star-studded ceremony, Ford spoke about his love for Quan and his career comeback. “I’m so happy for him. He’s a great guy,” he said.

“He’s a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I’m glad. I’m very happy for him,” Ford added.

Everything Everywhere All at Once won seven top awards including Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Original Screenplay, Film Editing, Directing and Actress in a Leading Role at the Oscars.