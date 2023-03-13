Prince Harry 'fell asleep as Meghan Markle 'waited' to deliver big news

Prince Harry reveals how Meghan Markle broke her pregnancy news to him.
Writing in his memoir ‘Spare’, the Duke of Sussex notes how the couple took the pregnancy test at home after months of treatments.
He began: “We bought two home pregnancy tests, one for a backup, and she took them both into the bathroom at Nott Cott. I was lying on our bed, and while waiting for her to come out…I fell asleep. When I woke, she was beside me. What’s happened? Is it…? She said she hadn’t looked. She’d waited for me. The wands were on the nightstand. I only kept a few things there, among them the blue box with my mother’s hair.”
He added: “Right, I thought, good. Let’s see what Mummy can do with this situation. I reached for the wands, peered into their little windows. Blue. Bright, bright blue. Both of them. Blue meant…baby. Oh wow. Well. Well then. We hugged, kissed.”
