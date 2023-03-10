Seth Rogen reveals why he doesn’t want to become a father

Seth Rogen recently shared why he did not want children during Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.



The Superbad star opened up about his discussion with his spouse regarding children and confessed, “Thank God we don't have children.”

“We get to do whatever we want; we are in the prime of our lives, we are smarter than we've ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have,” continued the 40-year-old.

The actor explained, “We have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another that we've never been able to live before.”

“And we can just do that and we don't have to raise a child, which the world does not need right now,” asserted Seth.

The movie-maker pointed out that he and his wife “seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids”.

“I've been around, obviously, a lot of children, I'm not ignorant to what it's like to… I've seen everyone I know [have] kids, I'm 40. Some of my friends have had kids for decades, you know? Some people want kids. Some people don't want kids,” he added.