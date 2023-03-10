Ruet-e-Hilal Committee faces backlash for 'lavish' moonsighting dinner

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's (KP) Auqaf Department withdrew its tender notice of an extravagant dinner arrangement for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting, following severe backlash.
A notification from KP Information Minister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kaka Khel read: “I am directed to refer to the subject noted above and to state that the minister has directed that the subject tender mentioned above is withdrawn immediately and further have asked for a detail report to be submitted within 12 hours.”
Shah, who also holds the portfolio of religious affairs and Auqaf, directed his ministry to ensure that it is "very cautious of the fact that austerity measures should be taken in all respects of expenditures spent from the public exchequer".
"The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee [members] is our most honourable guests and are welcomed. The invitation should be extended only to the members of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and not as has transpired by the tender," the notification added.
In conversation with Geo News, the minister said that despite around a dozen of Ruet-e-Hilal Committee members being present every year for the moonsighting, it was unusual that a tender was floated for 200 people.
The Auqaf Department had earlier in the day issued a tender for the dinner arrangement of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee's meeting for the Ramadan moonsighting.
The tender, which has mentioned several scrumptious food items under the VIP menu, had invited netizens' ire as the country battles with a severe economic crisis.
Food for VIPs 100 persons
Dumpukht with rice 02 Nos
Naranj rice with beef
Mix vegetable
Chicken tikka boti
Naan
Seekh kebab
Russian salad
Fresh salad
Halwa
Mineral water
Cold drinks
Food for general public 100 persons
Chicken curry
Mix vegetable
Halwa
Naan
Cold drinks
Reception tea
Black tea
One bite pastry
One bite patties
One bite sandwich
Biscuits
Soon after details of the menu started taking rounds on social media, netizens took to Twitter to express their outrage at the lavish affair and criticised the interim provincial government and the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for attempting to spend money on food items amid the country's financial crunch.
Axact CEO also turns out to be a defaulter of Rs146 million, FBR sources say
Govt submitted details of Toshakhana gifts since 1947 in court.
At least six militants were also killed in the same operation a day earlier
Islamabad High Court orders PTI chief to join probe in Mohsin Ranjha attack case
Imran Khan maintains he didn't invite army chief, PM Shehbaz for talks
PTI Chairman Imran Khan was booked in a case of incitement against state institutions in Quetta