Jenna Ortega pokes fun at viral ‘Wednesday’ dance in promo for ‘SNL’: Watch

Jenna Ortega’s viral dance from her hit Netflix show, Wednesday, made it to her Saturday Night Live promo as she poked fun at the iconic routine.

The 20-year-old actress is set to make her hosting debut on this weekend’s episode of the live show, via People.

“Honestly, this is really well-written,” begins Ortega as she looks through a script that suggests the idea for the promo. “I just don’t feel like I want to do the Wednesday dance for promo because we've seen so much of it already. I think it’s time to do something new.”

The camera then pans onto the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy (Ben Marshall, John Higgins and Martin Herlihy), who are decked out in full Wednesday-inspired attire, with the script suggesting the actress to ask her to dance one more time.

Ortega points out their outfits after they expressed, they “didn't want to do the dance either,” with one responding while pretending to be unaware of Ortega’s Addams family character, “Is this from your television programme?”

Another joked, “Wednesday Addams? More like Thursday Jones.”

However, the Scream actress gives in eventually and reluctantly does the routine.

Moreover, the bit about the script is also a nod to the actress’ comments about how she changed her lines on the Netflix show to remain true to the character. Ahead of the promo, Ortega told Dax Shepard on this week’s Armchair Expert podcast the amount of input she had while filming the breakout series.



“There was a line about, like, this dress she has to wear for a school dance and she said ‘Oh my God, I love it. I can’t believe I said that, I literally hate myself.’ I had to go, ‘No.’ There was times on that set I almost became unprofessional in a sense where I just started changing lines.”