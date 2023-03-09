Judy Blume tells her own story in 'Judy Blume Forever' trailer

Judy Blume Forever, is an upcoming Prime Video documentary about Judith Blume, an American writer of children's, young adult and adult fiction. Blume has more than 25 titles under her name.

In the first official trailer for the documentary, Judy Blume revisits her writing life and what inspired her over the course of more than 50 years.

“I grew up as a good girl with a bad girl lurking inside,” the 85-year-old author reveals in the trailer.

“So by the time I started to write, I really had a lot to get out. I could be fearless in my writing in a way that maybe I wasn’t always in my life.”

Some of Blume’s most popular books include Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret, Blubber released in and Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing, all released in the seventies.

In the trailer children and adults share their favourite titles by the beloved author, highlighting what drew them to Blume’s books.

“There was this moment where it’s like, wow, Judy’s talking to me,” Simon & Schuster’s Justin Chanda shared.

Blume also goes through letters written to the author by her young fans. The documentary is directed by Davina Pardo and Leah Wolchok and features cameos by Lena Dunham, Anna Konkle and others.

The documentary is expected to be released on April 21, 2023



