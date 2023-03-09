Quetta court issues non-bailable arrest warrant of Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan pictured during a presser in Islamabad. — AFP/File

QUETTA: A local court in Quetta issued on Thursday the non-bailable arrest warrant for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case of incitement against state institutions, registered in Balochistan's capital.

As per details, the warrant of arrest for the deposed prime minister was issued by judicial magistrate-I. The court directed the authorities to detain Khan and present him before the court.

On Monday, Quetta police registered a case in the Bijli Road precint against Khan for "spreading hate" against state institutions and their offices, after his latest barbs.

The PTI chief had heaped scorn on the state institutions amid drama over his arrest as the Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to serve his arrest warrant issued by a local court in Toshakhana case.

The case had been registered under Sections 153A, 124A and 505 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016, on behalf of citizen Abdul Khalil Kakar, who said the PTI chief’s statement was tantamount to destroying public peace and order.

