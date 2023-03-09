LHC bench reserves verdict on Imran Khan's plea against Pemra ban

A view of the Lahore High Court. — LHC website

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) reserved on Thursday a verdict on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's petition against the ban on the broadcast of speeches, imposed by the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra).



On Sunday, Pemra slapped a speech-ban on the deposed prime minister after he heaped scorn at state institutions amid drama over his arrest from Zaman Park in the Toshakhana case. Subsequently, Khan filed a petition in the LHC for the annulment of the ban, accusing the regulatory authority of exceeding its constitutional powers by imposing the restriction.

Today, Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza of the high court took up the plea for hearing and inquired about the grounds of the case.

Responding to the question, Khan's lawyer informed the court that an earlier ban imposed by PEMRA was also suspended by Islamabad High Court.

At this, the lawyer representing PEMRA opposed the argument and argued that the case was in IHC's jurisdiction and not in the LHC.

"A five-member bench has heard a case of similar nature on Monday," the lawyer maintained while requesting the court to forward the plea to larger bench.

At this, the LHC reserved its verdict on Khan's plea, to wait for an appropriate order. The verdict will be announced shortly.

Petitions for Imran Khan's security, permission for virtual appearance

Meanwhile, during a separate hearing of the PTI chief's plea for security and permission to appear via video link in the courts

The court remarked that the individuals related to the relief sought in the petition were not even a party in the case.

At this, Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar informed the court that some of the parties had been removed from the petition after the objections on the plea.

He said that the plea had been filed on Monday and fixed for the hearing yesterday after the removal of objections.

At this, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh remarked that the petition was very confusing.

The court asked the lawyer if they wanted foolproof security for Khan.

"Does a former prime minister get the security," it asked.

At this, the lawyer responded positively while Justice Sheikh directed him to make the corrections in the case.

"Bring the petition after correction and the court will take it up today," he added.