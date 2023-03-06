Jisoo from Blackpink announces her debut date and unveils a teaser

She is set to debut on March 31st

K-pop group Blackpink’s Jisoo confirms her solo debut release date on March 4th. The singer will officially be debuting as a soloist on March 31st. She also posted a teaser image for the comeback.

The image shows a red cloth lying in the middle of a field, with a caption stating: “See you soon.” The image was also shared on Blackpink's official social media page.

Jisoo is the last member from the group to get a solo debut. Jennie’s Solo came out back in 2018 while Rosé’s -R- and Lisa’s Money and LaLisa dropped in 2021. All of their solos went on to become hits which has fans hoping that Jisoo’s will go on to do the same.

Rumors of her highly anticipated solo debut being in the works started appearing at the start of 2023 and her agency YG Entertainment finally confirmed the news in late February.