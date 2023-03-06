PSL 2023: Quetta Gladiators put Karachi Kings to bat after winning toss

Quetta Gladiators' wicketkeeper looks on as Karachi Kings' batter shoots a shot during the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PSL/File

Quetta Gladiators have opted to bowl against Karachi Kings after winning the toss during the 22nd fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being played today at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi.



Kings currently have four points on the league table after eight games.

On the other hand, Gladiators stand at the bottom of the table with only two points after seven games.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, Akif Javed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Matthew Wade, Imran Tahir, James Vince, James Fuller, Andrew Tye, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Akhlaq, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Mohammad Umar, Ben Cutting, Musa Khan, Faisal Akram (partial replacement for Tabraiz Shamsi), Adam Rossington (partial replacement for James Vince)

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naveen ul Haq, Umar Akmal, Will Smeed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Naseem Shah, Odean Smith, Mohammad Hafeez, Umaid Asif, Muhammad Zahid, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Aimal Khan, Martin Guptill, Omair Bin Yousuf, Qais Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Dwaine Pretorius (partial replacement for Odean Smith), Will Jacks (partial replacement for Jason Roy), Nuwan Thushara (partial replacement for Naveen ul Haq)

More to Follow...