'Arrowverse' boss Marc Guggenheim minus from DCU plans

Arrowverse producer Marc Guggenheim slammed new DC heads for not adding him in the new franchise reboot.
Acording to his newsletter LegalDispatch, the DC creator aired his resentment on reports that DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran created a writers' room to form a new, unified DC Universe.
"Suffice it to say, I am not among that group. I'm not particularly surprised. In fact, I assumed that they would assemble some kind of brain trust to help facilitate what I assumed — hoped — would be a vision as ambitious as the DC Universe deserves," Guggenheim wrote. "But I'll be honest: I would have liked to have gotten at least a meeting."
The 52-year-old also added, "Not a job, mind you. A meeting. A conversation. A small recognition of what I'd tried to contribute to the grand tapestry that is the DC Universe. I'd only spent nine years toiling in that vineyard, after all.
Although working for DC had been creatively fulfilling, it involved a lot of adversity, challenges, and personal sacrifices — none of which seem to have accrued to any professional benefit. Simply put, the Arrowverse hasn't led to any other gigs, so it feels — at least on a career level — that I really wasted my time."
