Shania Twain reveals new Hollywood star name in ‘That Don’t Impress Me Much’ lyric

Shania Twain has changed the lyrics of her iconic hit That Don’t Impress Me Much and replaced Brad Pitt’s name with a new Hollywood actor.

Twain, in her 1997 hit number says that a man needs a lot more than a car, a rocket scientist job, or being Brad Pitt in order to win her affection.

However, now the Canadian singer-songwriter has revealed this new actor she would choose to name-check, were she to write the same song in 2023 and, sadly for the Babylon star, he’s been bumped off the list.

Twain has named that Step Up star Channing Tatum would be her first choice.

“It’s Channing Tatum,” Twain told the Radio Times, adding, “I’m trying to think how I would sing that,” Deadline reported.

She then performed the line, singing, “OK, so you’re Channing Tatum”, and confirmed, “Yeah, that works”.

Twain then revealed that she had been moved to choose Tatum after recently having seen him in the trailer for Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Back in December 2022, Twain surprised fans after swapping Pitt’s name with Ryan Reynolds at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards.

The Deadpool actor was left surprised when Twain, performing a medley of her hits, sang Reynolds’s name in place of Pitt’s.

Reynolds, who was present among the audience, was seen saying: “Oh my god, me?”