US, Pakistan to hold anti-terror dialogue next week

Christopher A. Landberg Acting Coordinator for counterterrorism and acting US envoy for the global coalition to defeat ISIS. — US State Department website/File

WASHINGTON: Pakistan and the US are set to conduct a comprehensive dialogue on counterterrorism to carve out policy-oriented strategies regarding cooperation and increase their coordinated efforts against the menace of terrorism, the US State Department said on Friday.



A US inter-agency delegation, led by acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Christopher Landberg, will visit Pakistan from March 6-7 for the purpose.

The State Department said in its statement that they will discuss the "shared terrorist threats facing the two countries" and develop "policy-oriented strategies" regarding cooperation in critical areas such as border security and countering the financing of terrorism.

The development comes against the backdrop of increasing terror incidents in Pakistan and Washington's assurance to help the country deal with the worsening law and order situation.

Pakistan-US ties on track

In February, US Department of State Counselor Derek Chollet visited Pakistan and held a series of meetings with the civil and military leadership as a manifestation of a positive trajectory of relations with the US.

"Chollet and a delegation of senior US government officials, including Counselor of the US Agency for International Development (USAID) Clinton White and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Pakistan Elizabeth Horst, visited Islamabad February 16-17 to highlight the importance of our bilateral partnership and reaffirm our countries' shared goals," said the US Embassy in a statement.

Chollet met with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to discuss strengthening the US-Pakistan bilateral partnership, including increased economic cooperation and Pakistan's needs as it continues to recover and rebuild following the floods.

In a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, Counselor Chollet discussed security cooperation and counterterrorism efforts.