Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to reveal more royal secrets after fresh humiliation?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with King Charles III appears to be as tense as ever since their recent interviews, documentaries and particularly after the release of the Duke's tell-all memoir "Spare" in which he opened about complicated relationship with his father and brother.

The 74-year-old monarch, who does not publicly respond to any of the Sussexes's claims, has now appeared retaliating to their attacks in his own way by closing the palace door on Harry and Meghan as he asked the couple to vacate their Frogmore Cottage.

The couple seem to be devastated after facing a fresh humiliation from the palace, as previously the King had shunned the Duke's demand to hold talks before the coronation to address the issues.

Now, a well-informed source has claimed that the latest move of King Charles could fuel to the already raged fire as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't stop revealing more royal secrets after this punishment from the Firm.

Over the past few months, Harry and Meghan have dominated the headlines because of the various secrets they have revealed about the palace and what happens behind closed doors. The couple have even dished a lot of dirt, angering their family members in the process.

Meghan and Harry - who currently live in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet - have confirmed that they’ve been asked to vacate their UK home.



It's also being claimed King Charles has offered the keys of the cottage to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York.

Recently, Harry has made it clear that he's willing to reconcile — if Charles is willing to make changes to the way he deals with the press. But after years of public strife, it does not seem easy for father and son to completely rebuild their relationship.

