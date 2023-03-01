Shakira lashes out at Clara Chia Marti after dissing her, Gerard Pique in new songs

Shakira hit out at ex Gerard Pique’s new flame Clara Chia Marti in first interview since she released her new diss songs against them.

The Waka Waka hitmaker sit down for an interview with Canal Estrellas after making headlines with her latest songs shading the former Barcelona player and his new lover.

"I bought that story, that a woman needed a man to complete herself. I also had that dream of a family where the children had a mom and dad under the same roof," she told the outlet.

"You don't achieve all your dreams in life but life has a way of compensating you and I think life has certainly done it with me with the marvelous two children I have who fill me with love every day."

Shakira went on to explain how she was dependent on Gerard emotionally and how her breakup from him made her "stronger" to face what life throws at her.

"I’ve always been emotionally quite dependent on men, I’ve fallen in love with love, and I think I’ve been able to understand that story from another perspective and today I am sufficient on my own," the Colombian singer added.

Taking a thinly veiled swipe at the 23-year-old PR student, Shakira said, “There is a place in hell reserved for women who don’t support other women. When a woman has to face life’s battles, she comes out stronger."

"That strength comes out of experiencing a painful loss, of accepting it, of tolerating a frustration, of understanding that life doesn’t always bring us what we want," she continued about her painful split.

"There are dreams that are broken and you have to pick up the little pieces from the ground and put yourself together again, and also be an example to my children,” Shakira said while speaking of her kids, Sasha and Milan, whom she shares with Gerard.

"Paradoxically, I feel complete because I depend on myself and I have two children who depend on me and that means I have to be stronger than a lioness," Shakira concluded.