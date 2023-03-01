KP, Punjab election suo motu: Dissenting note of justices Shah and Mandokhail

ISLAMABAD: Two members, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, of the five-member Supreme Court bench dissented with the majority verdict issued today (Wednesday) in the suo motu notice taken on the delay in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Punjab assembly polls.
The apex court had, earlier in the day, announced a split verdict on the sou motu notice, directing the authorities to conduct elections in the two provinces within 90 days.
As per the dissenting note, the suo motu case wasn't admissible under Article 184/3, and the SC shouldn't use its authority under the article in such cases.
In the dissenting note, the two opposing judges termed the suo motu proceedings "wholly unjustified in the mode and manner they were taken up under Article 184(3) of the Constitution". They said that the suo motu notice had been initiated with "undue haste".
"We, therefore, agree with the orders dated 23.02.2023 passed by our learned brothers, Yahya Afridi and Athar Minallah [...] and dismiss the present constitution petitions and drop the suo motu proceedings," the dissenting note read.
In the three-two split verdict, the SC directed President Arif Alvi to announce the date of the Punjab election in line with the apex court's order after consulting with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), and directed the KP governor to announce the date for polls in his province.
For the ECP, the SC ordered immediate advice to the president on the date of the election.
"The elections in all the provinces should be held within the constitutional period," the court stated, directing all the federal and provincial bodies to assist the electoral body with the election process.
Moreover, the SC directed the federal government to provide all facilities to the ECP to conduct the elections.
Meanwhile, the SC declared the pleas related to the provincial elections admissible and disposed them.
