Hamza Ali Abbasi all set for TV screen comeback with 'Jaan-e-Jahan'

Pakistani film and television actor Hamza Ali Abbasi. — Twitter/ @iamhamzaabbasi

Hamza Ali Abbasi, one of the most popular actors of the Pakistani film and television industry, will once again be seen on the small screen with upcoming project 'Jaan-e-Jahan'.

Abbasi announced his return to the TV screen by releasing the teaser of his new drama serial on photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

"Happy to introduce you to the captivating world of our upcoming project Jaan-e-Jahan written by Rida Bilal, directed by Qasim Ali Mureed," Abbasi wrote on his post.



He further wrote that the drama will be produced by popular producers Samina Humayun Saeed and Sana Shahnawaz.

Abbasi has showcased his acting talent in many well-known dramas before, but had announced his decision to withdraw from the showbiz industry over a year ago to devote more of his time to religion.

The actor's last performance as Noori Natt in Bilal Lashari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', one of Pakistan's highest-grossing film of all time, had his fans gripped to the screen. He had starred alongside Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan in Lashari’s magnum opus.