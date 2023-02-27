BBC Comedy-Thriller 'Black Ops.' creators think Black British Culture Is 'Reaching A Sweet Spot'

Black Ops. creators says British Black culture is reaching a "sweet spot" because of which actors don't have to move to the U.S. for acting.

Speaking exclusively to Deadline on February 27, creator and producer Akemnji Ndifornyen said cultural touchstones such as Netflix’s Top Boy are “accessible to our American cousins like never before."

Ndifornyen, who played Mr. Fergusson in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit continued, "Black British culture is reaching this really sweet spot, [Americans] now understand that we’re not just ‘tea and crumpets’ but can really subvert their expectations."

He also gave examples of Michaela Coel, who followed up critically acclaimed E4 comedy Chewing Gum with BBC/HBO hit I May Destroy You, and Daniel Lawrence Taylor, who created ITV2’s Timewasters and is now making BBC Three drama Boarders, and said, "Race has become incidental in lots of drama."

Present alongside, Hammed Animashaun said, "I have always been very passionate about working and creating work here in the UK."

He added "As a Person of Colour, it can be hard to make it here and many go overseas but for me it’s important to stay and crack the code at home."

Ndifornyen also praised BBC for setting the "gold standard" for Black talent.