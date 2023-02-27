Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘pouty media forays’ have ‘achieved nothing’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly found their “pouty media forays” to prove useless as King Charles ‘adamant on ignoring them’.
This claim has been issued by royal commentator and author Daniela Elser.
Her admissions were made in a piece for the New Zealand Herald.
There, she was even quoted saying, “So far the Sussexes’ pouty media forays of the last few months have managed to achieve precisely nothing when it comes to his family.”
“Rather than the Windsors being brought regretfully to heel, instead Charles & co. have sailed forth, ignoring the yapping at their heels, seemingly too busy planning the coronation”.
