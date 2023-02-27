A 'Kahani' everyone wants to hear: Kaifi Khalil's song trending globally

Singing sensation Kaifi Khalil. — Instagram/kaifikhalilmusic

The iconic track Kahani Suno 2.0 by singer Kaifi Kahlil has proved itself a hit with not only local but international audiences and has made its way to number 8 on the global music video list on YouTube, with 114 million views.

Highlighting this achievement on the popular micro-blogging site, Twitter, the singer wrote: “Thankyou Allah Taala[.] Thankyou so much all for your pure love and support lots of love and prayers for my all fans [.] main humesha shukr guzaar rahunga or koshish karunga ap sub k liye k humesha liktha rahun jo main mehsos karta hon ap sub k liye [I will always remain grateful to you and will try to continue writing about my feelings for you all] Love you all my broken homies.”

Fans of the singer flooded his comments with support and appreciation for his efforts and talent.



Last month, the song, which was originally released in 2021, ranked 55 globally with 40 million views on Youtube.

Earlier this week, a press release from the music-streaming platform Spotify stated that Khalil’s song was among the top five most streamed songs in various cities of Pakistan.

Between February 10 and 16, the platform revealed, that the songs was also among the weekly 10 songs.

Taking to Twitter, Spotify said: “Spotify Weekly Pakistan Charts [Pakistan]. The Top 10 Pakistan Songs from the past week (Feb 10-16).”

However, the song's popularity clearly doesn’t stop there.

Music is one of the few things that knows no bounds and borders and Khalil’s enchanting is certainly one that has cast a spell on listeners from other countries, including our neighbouring country India.

The music streaming platform also shared on its Twitter handle that the song was trending in India.

A Twitter user shared that the song was trending number one on February 20 in India, and was number one among Spotify’s top 50 global songs.

Earlier this month, Pakistani singer Goher Mumtaz too had taken to his Instagram handle to share how impressed he was by Khalil’s track.

In a one-of-a-kind compliment, Goher said that the melodious song was “the only one that had come close to that of the evergreen song Aadat — sung by the Jal band — which gained massive popularity when it was released more than 20 years and still has a separate fan base worldwide.

Taking it to his Instagram handle, the Jal member wrote: “I have to admit that any song which can ever come close to Aadat’s popularity in last 20 years is …#ehanisuno. Simple lyrics, simplest guitar and sang straight from the heart…. @kaifikhalilmusic.”



