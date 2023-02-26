Book on King Charles to release in April

A new book on King Charles is set to release in April this year, a month before the monarch's coronation.

Authored by royal expert Robert Jobson, the book is titled ‘Our King - Charles III: The Man and The Monarch Revealed’.

The release date for the book in the UK is 13 April 2023.

"I hope those who buy it enjoy it," said the author whose announcement was also retweeted by journalist Omid Scobie.

Scobie is he author of Meghan and Harry's unauthorized biography "Finding Freedom".

He is known as a friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and is often criticized for expressing his views about the members of the British royal family.