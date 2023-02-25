Lady Gaga dog theft accomplice sues for ‘nonpaying’ $500K reward

Lady Gaga has just been slapped with a massive lawsuit by the accomplice of the dog snatchers responsible for landing her dog walker in the hospital.

Jennifer McBride, the accomplice in question, reportedly dated the father of the men responsible for assaulting Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, and stealing.

She was also later charged in connection to theft of receiving stolen property, and being an accessary to the crime.

Per, TMZ, McBride is suing the singer for damages amounting to $1.5 million.