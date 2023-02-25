 
close
Saturday February 25, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Lady Gaga dog theft accomplice sues for ‘nonpaying’ $500K reward

The dog snatching accomplice slaps Lady Gaga with a lawsuit for her ‘nonpaid’ $500K reward

By Web Desk
February 25, 2023
Lady Gaga dog theft accomplice sues for ‘nonpaying’ $500K reward
Lady Gaga dog theft accomplice sues for ‘nonpaying’ $500K reward

Lady Gaga has just been slapped with a massive lawsuit by the accomplice of the dog snatchers responsible for landing her dog walker in the hospital.

Jennifer McBride, the accomplice in question, reportedly dated the father of the men responsible for assaulting Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer, and stealing.

She was also later charged in connection to theft of receiving stolen property, and being an accessary to the crime.

Per, TMZ, McBride is suing the singer for damages amounting to $1.5 million. 