Why is everyone talking about Venus and Jupiter?

Image shows the rare celestial event where Venus, Jupiter, and Moon have come closer and are visible in the night sky. — Twitter/Arthur Morgan

The alignment of Venus, Jupiter, and the moon was clearly visible on Wednesday morning when the three brightest objects in the night sky came together, according to Space.com. This amused people all across the world as it is a rare event.

Photographers captured the planets' conjunction and flooded Twitter with shots of Jupiter. According to Space.com, the moon travelled to Venus, the planet closest to the sun, before approaching Jupiter, the gas giant at the centre of the solar system.

"On February 22, 2023, soon after sunset, the moon, Venus, and Jupiter will be in the same spot of the sky, within eight degrees, offering an outstanding show," Gianluca Masi, who heads The Virtual Telescope Project, had written in a statement.

"The Virtual Telescope Project is ready to share the vision with you, with those cosmic gems hanging above the legendary skyline of Rome, the Eternal City."

Excited skywatchers can still see the moon and planets aligning today even if they missed the breathtaking event last night.

The two planets seemed to be separated by around "three fists." There were roughly nine degrees between the two planets on February 20. By February 27, the disparity will have decreased to 2.3 degrees.

The planets will be 0.52 degrees apart at their closest on March 1.

Thanks to the digital era, no one really misses anything. A time-lapse by People's Daily shows the stunning celestial event.

Excited netizens flooded Twitter, sharing their enthusiasm and astonishment with the rest of the world.





