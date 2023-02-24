Famed Balochi folk singer Wasu Khan passes away

Singer and education activist Shehzad Roy with late Wasu Khan. — Screengrab

NASIRABAD: Noted Baloch singer Wasu Khan, famous for his unique style of singing, passed away after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed to Geo News Friday.



He was suffering from a breathing illness and admitted to a private hospital in Sukkur where he breathed his last.

Wasu Khan rose to fame when he performed with Shehzad Roy in one of his music videos.

The folk singer had been a key character in Roy's Apney Ulloo video and the two had worked together on multiple projects.

'We will miss him'

Condoling the death, the Laga Re singer said Wasu Khan passed away this morning.

"He was unable to read and write, but had a great political intellect and wrote political satire. We will miss him."



Financial problems

In August 2020, Khan was going through financial problems when Shehzad Roy came to his help.

“Last ten years I was constantly in touch with Wasu til my whole family got Corona,” the singer cum education activist had tweeted.

“He did not call me, he said he didn’t want to trouble me more and wanted help from the government. So I have come to Quetta to meet him, he asked me to take him to the CM, who we met.”