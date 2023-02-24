Sanam Jung opens up about how she was fat-shamed after giving birth

Sanam Jung gives an interview to BBC. — Screengrab/ Youtube/ @bbcnewsurdu

Well-known actor and host Sanam Jung said in a recent interview that plus-size actors are not given enough importance in the Pakistani showbiz industry.

Jung, speaking in light of her new drama serial, told British broadcaster BBC that her role in the drama is similar to our society and the showbiz industry where women are expected to lose weight.



According to the actor, the Pakistani industry is still new so people don't want to work with plus-size women. Everyone, from designers to stylists and makeup artists, doesn't want to work with them [plus-size women] because they will have to work harder, Jung shared.

She said she never sees curvy actors in lead roles, as being slim is the standard of beauty in the showbiz industry.

According to her, she herself has gone through all these experiences when it became very difficult for her to find clothes due to her pregnancy while hosting a morning show. At one point she even decided to leave the showbiz industry, she shared.

"I gained a lot of weight after [having] Alayah, but obviously I didn't stop working. I was coming on TV and when pictures would be posted daily on social media [of the show], countless comments would come up calling me fat, a cow and telling me to stop working," she shared.

She said she thought to herself that this is her job - to be on screen - but what about those who had office jobs and went through the same experience. She said the fat-shaming used to depress her and she spoke to her husband and boss about wanting to stop working.

"I was embarrassed at the way I looked," she said. I'd look at myself in the mirror and started taking out faults, she said. "In response to my restlessness, my husband told me, 'You are not the first woman to give birth, it happens, and bodies change with time. You can get back in shape too, just be confident in your own shoes as you're beautiful'," Jung shared.



Talking about her upcoming drama serial, she said that it focuses on mental health, depression and body positivity issues and that it is completely different from the regular dramas on television.

Jung's role in the drama series 'Piyari Mona' has been much talked about for the last few months. The series revolves around a plus-size woman who does not conform to society's standards.