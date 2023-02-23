Anderson becomes oldest bowler to top ICC Test rankings since 1936

England´s James Anderson celebrates New Zealand´s Henry Nicholls (L) being caught during day one of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on February 16, 2023. —AFP

Swing master and ageless James Anderson Wednesday rewrote the record books by becoming the oldest bowler to top the ICC Test rankings at the age of 40.

The English pacer surpassed Australian pacer Pat Cummins to claim the top spot for the sixth time in his illustrious career.

On the back of his seven wickets in England's first Test against New Zealand, Anderson took the top. England convincingly beat NZ by 267 runs last week in Mount Maunganui. The swing master ended the Aussie Test skipper's four-year reign as the best Test bowler.

The fast bowler first reached the Test top spot in May 2016 overtaking his bowling partner Stuart Broad and Indian bowler R Ashwin.

Anderson claimed the top title for five months in 2018 as well before losing it to South African pacer Kagiso Rabada in November 2018.

The right-armer magician has found a new lease of life under new coach Brendon McCullum as England have won 10 of their previous 11 Test matches.

Anderson played a critical role in the majority of those wins. The England veteran also has the third-highest Test wickets (682) after legendary spinners Shane Warne (708) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800).

Anderson also became the oldest bowler to claim the number one spot since Australian great Clarrie Grimmett did so in 1936, thanks to his ascent to the top at 40 years and 207 days.

However, Indian spinner Ashwin, who has the second position with 864 rating points, only two rating points behind the England bowler, makes Anderson's lead at the top somewhat tenuous.

Moreover, with 858 rating points, Cummins has slid to the third spot but can move back up the rankings if he performs well in the ongoing four-match series against India. Though, Cummins's side has not been up to their best, losing the first two matches.