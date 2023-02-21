Liam Neeson would never work for 'James Bond': Here's why

Liam Neeson’s late wife Natasha Richardson had only one condition for marriage: Say no to any James Bond.
During an interview with Rolling Stone, “My lovely wife, god rest her soul, said to me while we were shooting Nell down in the Carolinas, ‘Liam, I want to tell you something: If you play James Bond, we’re not getting married.”
“I would tease her by going behind her back, making my fingers as though I’m holding a gun, and then [hums the James Bond theme]. I loved doing that **!
On a reporter's question about rejecting 1995’s Golden Eye offer, the Narnia star responded he was interested” but never offered the part.
The actors were in a union for 16 years until her untimely death from a head injury in a skiing incident in Canada in 2009.
