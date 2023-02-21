Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's new picture set internet on fire

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput new photo has taken the internet by storm.
In the photo, Shahid holds Mira’s hand while she is getting mehendi applied on her hand. The way Shahid looks at her is giving people happy tears.
Mira dropped the picture where the duo looked extremely adorable together. She wore a very light pink coloured beautiful saree, while her husband wore an ivory printed angarkha while holding her hand.
Even though she didn’t mention, but the picture seems to have been clicked at one Sidharth Malhotra’s and Kiara Advani’s wedding events.
Fans are drooling over this couple picture. One of them wrote: “"The way he is holding your hand with so much care and love ... I'm jealous,” while another one commented: “Haye haayeee.” Another fan wrote: “What a perfect click.”
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the first set of guests that reached Jaislamer Rajasthan to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding that took place on February 7. But the couple had to return soon after the wedding as the actor had his important work commitments, reports IndiaToday.
Madonna shared a post on Twitter which was directed at those who made mean comments on her 2023 Grammys look
Amelia and Eliza are the twin daughters of late Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer
Royal expert shared Prince Harry is at risk after memoir and Netflix documentary
Born on April 30, 1946, Carl Gustaf Folke Hubertus Bernadotte was nine months old when his father, Prince Gustaf...
King Charles exchanged a traditional Maori greeting with one of the troops involved, who comes from New Zealand.
A hearing for both defendants is scheduled for February 24, although neither is expected to appear in person.