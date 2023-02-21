Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput's new picture set internet on fire

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput set couple goals with this latest photo

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput new photo has taken the internet by storm.

In the photo, Shahid holds Mira’s hand while she is getting mehendi applied on her hand. The way Shahid looks at her is giving people happy tears.

Mira dropped the picture where the duo looked extremely adorable together. She wore a very light pink coloured beautiful saree, while her husband wore an ivory printed angarkha while holding her hand.

Even though she didn’t mention, but the picture seems to have been clicked at one Sidharth Malhotra’s and Kiara Advani’s wedding events.

Fans are drooling over this couple picture. One of them wrote: “"The way he is holding your hand with so much care and love ... I'm jealous,” while another one commented: “Haye haayeee.” Another fan wrote: “What a perfect click.”

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput were among the first set of guests that reached Jaislamer Rajasthan to attend Sidharth and Kiara’s wedding that took place on February 7. But the couple had to return soon after the wedding as the actor had his important work commitments, reports IndiaToday.