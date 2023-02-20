'Something I've never done in the past’ Anil Kapoor gushes over 'The Night Manager' role

Film icon Anil Kapoor, one of Bollywood’s better-known stars abroad recently spoke about his role in Disney’s spy drama, The Night Manager.

The actor told Hollywood Reporter that: "The Night Manager was pitched to me by Disney+ Hotstar. I liked my role, the role of [the arms dealer Roper in the BBC version], played by Hugh Laurie."

"I hadn’t seen [the BBC version] before the role was offered to me, but I saw it and I loved it and thought I must be a part of it. It’s something that I’ve never done in the past."

Kapoor plays an international arms dealer in the series, played by Hugh Laurie in the original. The actor said playing layered characters like Shelly Rungta who is the ‘worst man in the world but a also family man’ is very exciting.

Responding to a question the actor stated he’s is very comfortable in the streaming space now, after having done AK vs AK and Thaar for Netflix. He also commended streaming, saying that ‘it’s great for all of us actors, it’s great for technicians, for writers, directors, you know, if they, if they can put their work out and it’s seen everywhere.’

The series which is based on an espionage novel by John Le Carre, is created by Sandeep Modi and narrates the story of an arms dealer played by Anil Kapoor whose inner circle is breached by an intelligence officer, played by Aditya Roy Kapur. The series which began streaming on February 17 is set in Bangladesh and certainly delivers the goods.