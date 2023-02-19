Jack Nicholson 'illegitimate' daughter speaks out

Megastar Jack Nicholson alleged daughter Tessa Gourin opened up about her parenthood.

During an interview with The Daily Beast, she told when she was a child, her mom, Jennine Gourin, said to her, "not to tell anyone that I have this famous dad."

"I knew he was powerful and Daddy Warbucks-level rich, so I kind of equated my life to being like Orphan Annie's," she added.

Gourin added that the critically-acclaimed star "wasn't interested" in forming a relationship with her childhood.

"When you're a child, you don't have a choice where you're going, so if your mom is pushing you on someone who's technically your father and he agrees to see you for anywhere between one hour and a couple of days, that's where you're going to go," Gourin explained. "I don't know this person very well; we'll just say that."

The Departed actor, who boasted five children, has not publicly acknowledged Gourin as his blood.

Earlier, Gourin penned a piece in Newsweek saying she "sat on the sidelines and watched in frustration as other celebrity children have seamlessly secured roles or been signed to huge agencies."