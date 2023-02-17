Netflix’s anime film Pluto: everything you need to know





Everything you need to know about the anime film from Netflix called Pluto.

Pluto by Naoki Urasawa’s and Takashi Nagasaki is one of the first anime feature films to come to Netflix in 2023. It is a Japanese sci-fi film and an adaptation of the manga. This will be the first time that the manga is being adapted after it ended nearly 14 years ago.

Though Netflix hasn't revealed a release date at this point, according to the movie’s release time at Anime Japan 2023, a release date may be announced around late March.

As for the cast of the show, Shinshuu Fuji will be voicing the character of Gesicht. Fans may recognize him as the voice behind Risotto Nero from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure and Chandler from Seven Deadly Sins.

Besides that, Atom will be voiced by Youko Hikasa from Highschool DxD and Uran by Minori Suzuki from Macross Δ. No other castmates have been announced as of yet.

Pluto follows the character of Gesicht, a Europol robot detective who is trying to solve a string of human and robot murders all over the world where the victims are positioned in a strange way.