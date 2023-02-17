Netflix 'Outer Banks' season three premiere: Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey dazzle in floor-length gowns

Netflix series Outer Banks had its season three premiere in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 16 night.
Madelyn Cline and Madison Bailey stunned onlookers with their glamorous outfits at the dazzling premiere night.
According to Daily Mail, Madelyn Cline, who plays the female lead, Sarah Cameron, shimmered in a baby blue dress covered in sparkly blue crystals.
Madison Bailey, who plays Kiara, looked mesmerising in a green metallic dress with sheer black mesh that accentuated her toned body.
Cline got together with her co-star and ex-boyfriend Chase Stokes, who is the male lead in the show.
Cline and Stokes got split in late 2021 after more than a year together.
All ten episodes of the new season of Outer Banks will be available to stream on February 23.
Here is everything that has been revealed so far about the live action One Piece adaptation on Netflix
Austin Butler shared he learned a tip from Ryan Gosling to gain weight to play Elvis Presley
King Charles “simply won’t have the time” to hash things out with Prince Harry
Ed Sheeran joined by Liam Hemsworth for his birthday ahead of his first World tour concert
Here is all there is to know about The Witcher spinoff focusing on The Rats so far
Salim Khan, Helen got married in 1980