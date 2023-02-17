Colin Munro questions why Azam Khan isn't in Pakistan team

Colin Munro (left) and Azam Khan.— Courtesy our correspondent/ Twitter/ @AliNaqvi808

KARACHI: New Zealand batter Colin Munro praised his Islamabad United (IU) teammate and wicket-keeper batter Azam Khan, saying he does not know why the batter is not in the Pakistan team.

Talking to the press after IU's convincing win over the Karachi Kings, the Kiwi batter praised Azam on his knock of 44 runs off 28 balls.

The 24-year-old stroked six shots to the fence and smashed the ball over the boundary before being caught by Haider Ali off Musa Khan.



On a question about Azam’s innings, Munro, who also scored 58 off 28, expressed his surprise over Azam's not being in the Pakistan national T20 team.

“Amazing,” said the New Zealander while commenting on Azam’s batting.

“I don't know why he's not on the Pakistan team. I was just talking to a couple of other overseas boys. A lot has been spoken about his weight but my goodness, if he's one of the best batters in the country, why not get him in there,” he said.

24-year-old Azam has played three T20Is for Pakistan but his weight and fitness have always been in question by cricket analysts and former players.

Two paced wicket

Talking about the match, Munro said: “I think the way we went out and tried to be aggressive and put the pressure on the bowlers was outstanding,"

Munro said that the wicket was a little two-paced, adding that "you could see there were some grassy patches and some bay patches.

Wherever the ball landed, it behaved a little bit differently. So yeah, we just went out trying to be positive and luckily it went away.”

The NZ batter said, “I thought 175 was a par score, to be honest.”

'Frightening' fast bowlers

Munro applauded the standard of cricket and especially the fast bowling talent in PSL. He said that it is "frightening" to face some fast bowlers playing in the league.

“Everybody who comes here says that the fast bowlers, it's frightening facing a couple of these boys, especially some of the guys you don't really know."

Praising Multan Sultans' young pacer Ihsanullah, who got a fifer against Quetta, Munro said that he bowled "really fast".

He added, "it's a tough tournament to play because of the different conditions that you get, it's obviously up there with one of the better tournaments going around. I think the quality of cricket is phenomenal.”