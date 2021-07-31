File photo

Azam Khan will not play the second and third T20Is against West Indies, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday. The cricketer may be allowed to play the final match of the short-format series, if found fit to play.



The PCB ruled out the 22-year-old batsman after he sustained a head injury during the training session on Friday.

Immediately after getting hit on his head, Azam Khan, the son of Pakistan's legendary cricketer Moin Khan, was shifted to hospital for further tests.

The cricketer was wearing a helmet at the time he was hit. Though he did not lose consciousness, the team's doctor Riaz Ahmed took him to the hospital.

After examining him, the neurosurgeon recommended putting him under observation at the hospital for 24 hours. He will undergo a CT scan as a precaution.

Following his medical clearance, Azam Khan will be reassessed on Monday. Found fit to play again, the cricketer will be given a go-ahead for the 4th and final T20I on August 3.



Given the conditions in the Caribbean, the team management decided to make some changes in the batting order.

According to the plan, Azam Khan was part of the middle order along with Fakhar Zaman and Mohammad Hafeez.

Sharjeel Khan also was brought in to open the innings along with Mohammad Rizwan while skipper Babar Azam was to come one down, sources said.

Azam Khan made a debut last month during England tour. However, he could not display his talent with the bat.

Pakistan's first faceoff against hosts West Indies in Barbados was washed out as only nine overs could be thrown. The upcoming all matches of the series will be played in Guyana.

The two teams will also clash in the two-match Test series, starting August 12 and 20.