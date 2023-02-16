King Charles III praised Milton Keynes as a 'special' place during an official royal visit to mark its newfound city status, which was one of Queen Elizabeth II's last acts as monarch.

After much campaigning, Milton Keynes has got the city status at the fourth time of asking last year during the late Queen's Jubilee celebrations.



During the visit, the 74-year-old was booed by anti-monarchy protesters holding bright yellow signs to decry the Britain's new monarch unelected role. "#You Are Not My King" was obvious on the cards holding by the protesters.



Some members of the Republic group turned up to chant “not our king”. At first their chants were clearly audible, but eventually they were drowned out by a duelling "God Save the King" chant.

Charles continued activities and addressed handpicked members of the city's community in a speech held at the Church of Christ Cornerstone.



He said: “That 25 per cent of this urban area is covered in parkland and woodland. That there are over 22 million trees and shrubs across these urban spaces. That it is home to innovation through the Open University, all distinguish this new city as something special in its own right.”

The monarch also held talks with representatives from the city's leading charities, as well as council officials and school children.

Outside the church halls hundreds of members of the public had turned up to catch a glimpse of the king. A majority of those in attendance were delighted to see the world famous monarch in person, but some protestors also turned up.