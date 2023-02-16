John Travolta still ‘considers himself married’ to late wife Kelly Preston: Insider

John Travolta has proved to be a loyal husband to his late wife Kelly Preston as he has vowed to never date anyone else.

An insider told Radar Online that the Pulp Fiction actor still “considers himself married” to the Jerry Maguire star even after three years post her death.

"John still considers himself married and says he will stay loyal to Kelly until the day he dies," the source said, adding that he won’t even “look” at another women even though his pals push him to.

Preston breathed her last in 2020 after a secret two-year battle with breast cancer, and Travolta still mourns her death.

"He talks about Kelly constantly. Their lives were so intertwined, it's very hard for him to go on," the source shared.

The insider went on to add that all the women in the Hollywood star’s life are in the "friend zone" and there is no way Travolta is ever going to change that.

"It's hands off when it comes to dating. As far as he is concerned, Kelly will always be the only woman for him," shared the source.

"It's sad, but he's essentially taken a vow of celibacy for the rest of his life. He simply can't wrap his head around ever falling in love again. He says it would be a betrayal of Kelly's memory," the insider added.