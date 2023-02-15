Brad Pitt hilariously trolled over his weird outfit: “He looks like Harry Styles' dad’

File Footage

Brad Pitt made headlines after he was spotted on the set of his upcoming film Wolves wearing Justin Bieber inspired white furry outfit.

The Babylon star channeled the Peaches singer with his bucket hat and Jordan Craig Mercer fleece sweatpants while rehearsing with co-star George Clooney.

However, fans of the Hollywood hunk were not impressed with his look as they hilariously trolled him for looking like “a 2-weekold cauliflower.”

“Welcome back the 80s," one fan wrote on Twitter while another quipped, "he looks like Harry Styles' dad."

“Oh, that IS a weird look...,” another said as one penned, “Brad pitt is out here looking like 2 week old cauliflower.”

“He's getting old like an old grandpa,” one social media user commented over his outfit choices as one said, “The fact that it is Brad Pitt means he can get away with the hat and the sweater. But those jeans....”

“He’s just warding off evil spirits,” one tweet read while another said, “Cauliflower is definitely having a moment.”



