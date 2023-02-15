Malala Yousafzai celebrates Valentine's Day

Pakistan's Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise photographed together during last Oscars while attending the luncheon on behalf of the documentary short nominee Stranger at the Gate. Twitter

The world's youngest Pakistan-born Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has left lovebirds admiring her as she celebrates Valentine's Day with an endearing and sweet message for her husband.

The girls education activist penned a heartfelt note eulogising her better half. The simple love-filled words that she used for him left the internet in a state of awe as the world observed the lovers' festival on Tuesday.

Her husband Asser Malik is a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official.

Malala Yousafzai captioned the post: "Happy Valentine’s Day to the best possible life partner Asser Malik. You always make me laugh after a long day, you always have my back and you are always thinking of ways to make me smile. I’m the luckiest woman to have you by my side."

Taking to her Instagram handle, the girls rights campaigner treated her 2.3 million followers to a cute click of herself standing close to him.



Decked up in an all-white dress, the advocate for girls’ education and women’s rights dropped the post to celebrate the lovers' festival and shower her love and appreciation on her husband, saying that she was the luckiest person to have him by her side.

The picture had garnered 36.5 likes and 136 comments till the filing of this report. Her followers expressed love and good wishes for the pair.

Malala tied the nuptial knot with Asser Malik in November last year.

Who is Asser Malik?

Malik is an officer at the Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre. He joined the organisation in May 2020 and now he serves as the PCB Operations general manager.

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS).