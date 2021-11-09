 
Malala Yousafzai's marriage: Who is the husband?

Malala and Asser Malik tie the knot surrounded by family in a small ceremony in Birmingham

By Web Desk
November 09, 2021
Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai (left) and her husband, Asser Malik. — Twitter
Nobel laureate  Malala Yousafzai Tuesday announced her marriage with Asser Malik, as the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony at her home in Birmingham.

Malala shared the pictures from the nikah ceremony where the couple looked happy together as they posed for the camera while holding hands.

However, the people are eager to know who is Malik?

Malik is an officer at the Pakistan Cricket Board's high-performance centre. He joined the organisation in May 2020 and now he serves as the PCB Operations general manager.

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency.

He received his bachelor's degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). 