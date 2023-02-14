What will make Islamabad United unique in PSL 2023?

Islamabad United squad is seen during a team discussion. — Instagram/@azharmahmood11

KARACHI: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United’s head coach Azhar Mahmood says the feature that will make his side unique among others in the tournament is their expertise in the fielding department.



Mahmood said that he wants Islamabad United to be the best fielding side in PSL 8, which will be key in making them champions for the third time.

While talking to The News, the former Pakistan all-rounder said that he was satisfied with the team combination and expressed confidence that his team can win the PSL title this year.

“I am satisfied with the squad; we have got what we wanted in the players' draft. Last season, players’ injuries halted our campaign but this year we have tried to keep replacement and backup of every player ready on our bench,” Azhar said.

“I don’t think we are lacking in any department, we have a perfect and balanced squad, on paper we are a very good side but cricket is not played on paper so it is important that we execute our plans perfectly on match day,” he added.

Azhar said that the brand of cricket that Islamabad plays is the difference between them and other sides but this year all sides looked very balanced and strong and according to him, fielding will be an important factor during the tournament.

“It is acceptable to have a bad day in batting or bowling but there shouldn’t be any compromise on fielding. Fielding is all about your attitude. A good fielding side will have an edge and I want Islamabad to be the best fielding side in the tournament,”

“A good catch or a good run out can turn the match,” he said.

Azhar said that Islamabad United has depth in batting and this depth allows the team to opt for an aggressive style in batting.

“We have batting till number 10, most of our players are all-rounders, even Wasim Jr knows how to hit the ball, so this gives us the confidence to play aggressively. I think if we utilise powerplay well then we can always post a big total on board,” he said.

“As I said all the teams are equal, you can’t term one team stronger or another team weaker, all have got good players and match winners, it is important how you play on your given day,” Azhar concluded.