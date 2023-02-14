Ayushmann Khurrana amazes fans in 'Dream Girl 2' teaser as he wears 'backless lehenga'

'Dream Girl 2' features Ananya Panday as female lead

Ayushmann Khurrana mesmerizes fans with his look in Dream Girl 2 teaser

The teaser opens up with Ayushmann dressed as a girl named Pooja. He can be seen wearing a backless lehenga. The girl, in the small snippet, talks to Pathaan on the phone. Ayushmann will also play the role of Karamveer Singh in the film.

Khurrana’s new avatar has won hearts on the internet. After watching him dressed as a girl, they couldn’t stop gushing over his look. One of the social media users wrote: “You are putting Bollywood heroines into rest.”

Dream Girl 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019. The first film became a super hit at the box office. The audience loved the film due to a different storyline and of course because of Khurrana’s performance.



The new part also features; Ananya Panday, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal. Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi, Manjot Singh, Seema Pahwa, Abhishek Banerjee and others.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl 2 is slated to release this year on July 7, reports PinkVilla.