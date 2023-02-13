Salman Khan releases song 'Naiyo Lagda' from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' at Bigg Boss 16 finale

Salman Khan has dropped the first song Naiyo Lagda from his forthcoming action-packed film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
On February 12, the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 16 took place where Salman officially released the romantic song from his much-awaited film of 2023.
Song Naiyo Lagda captures an outstanding chemistry between Khan and Pooja Hedge among the beautiful locations of Leh and Ladakh.
Singer Himesh Reshammiya has composed this song while Shabbir Ahmed has penned down the beautiful lyrics. Extremely talented singers; Kamaal Khan and Palak Muchhal have lent their voices for the song.
Farhad Samji’s directorial film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films Production. The film carries all elements including; action, romance and drama that on always expect from any Khan’s film.
Apart from the Wanted actor and Pooja, the film also features: Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Raghav Juyal, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Vinali Bhatnagar and Siddharth Nigam.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release this year on Eid, reports IndiaToday.
