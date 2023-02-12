Netflix ‘You’ star Penn Badgely pokes fun at his murderous character: ‘Don’t kill people!’

Penn Badgely, who stars in Netflix’s You, confronted his murderous character, Joe Goldberg in a hopeless (read: hilarious) attempt to make him stop killing people.
In his latest TikTok video, the actor, 36, pulled double duty as he tried to talk sense into his cunning serial killer character, after the first part of season 4 premiered this week on the streaming platform.
He captioned the video, “My Brother & Me.”
“Ok, this should be a pretty simple subject,” starts Penn as he sits on the couch. “So, repeat after me: Don’t kill people.”
Sitting across from himself, Joe is dressed in signature blues and a baseball cap, his go-to stalking attire. “Put ‘em in a cage,” Joe responds confidently.
“Okay. Well, let’s just try it again. ‘Don't. Kill. People,’” says Penn, to which Joe responds, “Stalk ‘em first?”
The hilarious back and forth continues as he frustratingly makes an effort to change his alter-ego.
Based on the books by Caroline Kepnes, You follows Joe Goldberg, who quickly forms obsessions with the women in his life while grappling with his traumatic past that shaped the cunning serial killer he grew to be.
Netflix is currently streaming the first part of Season 4, with its second part slated to release on March 9th, 2023.
