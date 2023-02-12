Amy Robach all smiles during dog walk as she wins 'sweet deal' from ABC

Former Good Morning America host Amy Robach sported a wide grin while taking her dog for a walk in New York City.



According to The Daily Mail, the blonde journalist donned shades to cover her eyes and avoided makeup during her morning stroll.



The mother-of-two sported workout gear while bundled up a black sports headband as she walked her pet dog on a leash.

Image Credits: Daily Mail

Meanwhile, the 50-year-old was on an emotional rollercoaster as she suffered invasive media coverage about her secret affair with T.J. Holmes.

Previously in November 2022, the Daily Mail outed the pair's love romance in a bombshell report.

After their affair became a scandal, ABC suspended the lovebirds and ordered an internal investigation.

Last month, an insider confided to The U.S. Sun, "It's official. Amy and TJ are out at the network. They reached a deal a few minutes ago."

An ABC News spokesperson said, "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Meanwhile, it was reported that ABC News severance paycheck to former anchor Amy Robach is heavier than her colleague-turned-lover T.J. Holmes.

According to Page Six, the insides spill the beans that specific settlement details are under wraps; however, "Amy's been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.]."

Robach and Holmes had been working colleagues on the morning show since 2020.