Gigi Hadid shares trailer for Netflix 'Next in Fashion' as co-hosts with Tan France

Netflix Next in Fashion season 2 showcasing Gigi Hadid and British TV personality Tan France as co-hosts has been released. The show will release the streaming giant on March 3, 2023.

In the trailer, Hadid is seen alongside A-list guest stars including her supermodel sister Bella Hadid, and a group of other designers and models as well.

Hadid took to Instagram on Friday to share the released trailer of the show.

“Season 2 of Next in Fashion drops on Netflix March 3rd with some MAJOR guest judges, looks, and laughs,” the 27-year-old captioned the post.

“Can’t wait for you to see and fall in love with the competing designers, just as we did.” She added.

The first season of the fashion competition show was debuted on the streaming platform in January 2020, that featured 18 designers.

They faced weekly design challenges to win a $250,000 prize and a chance to have their collection sold on Net-a-Porter.

This season will showcase a group of up-and-coming talents who will compete to win $200,000, a launch of their collection on Rent the Runway and “the chance to share their designs with the world,” the streaming service said.

The streaming service first released the teaser on January, 27, 2023. “So excited to join Tan France,” Hadid said in an Instagram post at the time.

“We had the most special and fun time with these designers and can’t wait for you to meet them!” she added.

Bella Hadid’s sister first announced that she will take part in the new season in February 2022.