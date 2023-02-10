Netflix: List of Most Watched movies and series of all time

Netflix has released its data of top series and movies in both English and Non-English category.
According to What's on Netflix, Here's the list of all top ten Most-watched movies and series below.
Most Watched English Language Series of All Time:
- 1. Stranger Things (Season 4) – 1,352,090,000 hours watched
- 2. Wednesday (Season 1) – 1,237,150,000 hours watched
- 3. DAHMER (Limited Series) – 856,220,000 hours watched
- 4. Bridgerton (Season 2) – 656,260,000 hours watched
- 5. Bridgerton (Season 1) – 625,490,000 hours watched
- 6. Stranger Things (Season 3) – 582,100,000 hours watched
- 7. Lucifer (Season 5) – 569,480,000 hours watched
- 8. The Witcher (Season 1) – 541,010,000 hours watched
- 9. Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – 511,920,000 hours watched
- 10. Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – 504,770,000 hours watched
Previously featured in all-time top 10:
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 2) – 496,120,000 hours watched
- Ozark (Season 4) – 491,090,000 hours watched
- 13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – 475,570,000 hours watched
- Maid (Limited Series) – 469,090,000 hours watched
- You (Season 3) – 467,820,000 hours watched
- You (Season 2) – 457,370,000 hours watched
- Stranger Things (Season 2) – 427,440,000 hours watched
- Sex Education (Season 3) – 418,760,000 hours watched
- Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) – 381,000,000 hours watched
Most Watched Non-English Language Series of All Time:
- 1. Squid Game (Season 1) – 1,650,450,000 hours watched
- 2. Money Heist (Part 5) – 792,230,000 hours watched
- 3. Money Heist (Part 4) – 619,010,000 hours watched
- 4. All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) – 560,780,000 hours watched
- 5. Money Heist (Part 3) – 426,400,000 hours watched
- 6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) – 402,470,000 hours watched
- 7. Café con aroma de mujer (Season 1) – 326,910,000 hours watched
- 8. Lupin (Part 1) – 316,830,000 hours watched
- 9. Elite (Season 3) – 275,300,000 hours watched
- 10. Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) – 266,430,000 hours watched
Previously featured in all-time top 10:
- Money Heist (Part 5) – 395,130,000 hours watched
- Elite (Season 4) – 257,090,000 hours watched
- Lupin (Part 2) – 214,070,000 hours watched
- Dark Desire (Season 1) – 213,790,000 hours watched
Most Watched English Language Movies of All Time:
- 1. Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours watched
- 2. Don’t Look Up – 359,790,000 hours watched
- 3. Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours watched
- 4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 279,740,000 hours watched
- 5. The Gray Man – 253,870,000 hours watched
- 6. The Adam Project – 233,160,000 hours watched
- 7. Extraction – 231,340,000 hours watched
- 8. Purple Hearts – 228,690,000 hours watched
- 9. The Unforgivable – 214,700,000 hours watched
- 10. The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours watched
Previously featured in all-time top 10:
- The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours watched
- 6 Underground – 205,470,000 hours watched
- Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours watched
- Enola Holmes – 189,900,000 hours watched
- Army of the Dead – 186,540,000 hours watched
- The Old Guard – 185,710,000 hours watched
- Murder Mystery – 169,590,000 hours watched
Most Watched Non-English Language Movies of All Time:
- 1. Troll (Norwegian) – 155,560,000 hours watched
- 2. Blood Red Sky (German) – 110,520,000 hours watched
- 3. The Platform (Spanish) – 108,090,000 hours watched
- 4. All Quiet on the Western Front (German) – 101,360,000 hours watched
- 5. Black Crab (Swedish) – 94,130,000 hours watched
- 6. Through My Window (Spanish) – 92,440,000 hours watched
- 7. The Takedown (French) – 78,630,000 hours watched
- 8. Below Zero (Spanish) – 78,300,000 hours watched
- 9. My Name Is Vendetta (Italian) – 68,730,000 hours watched
- 10. Loving Adults (Danish) – 67,340,000 hours watched
Previously featured in all-time top 10:
- Rogue City (French) – 66,600,000 hours watched
- Carter (Korean) – 65,390,000 hours watched
- The Forgotten Battle (Dutch) – 60,930,000 hours watched
- Restless (French) – 59,060,000 hours watched
- Lost Bullet (French) – 58,320,000 hours watched
- Spoiled Brats (French) – 56,900,000 hours watched
- #Alive (Korean) – 54,620,000 hours watched
- Space Sweepers (Korean) – 53,340,000 hours watched
- The Last Mercenary (French) – 52,110,000 hours watched
- Just Another Christmas (Brazillian) – 48,430,000 hours watched