Netflix: List of Most Watched movies and series of all time

Netflix has released its data of top series and movies in both English and Non-English category.

According to What's on Netflix, Here's the list of all top ten Most-watched movies and series below.

Most Watched English Language Series of All Time:



1. Stranger Things (Season 4) – 1,352,090,000 hours watched



2. Wednesday (Season 1) – 1,237,150,000 hours watched



3. DAHMER (Limited Series) – 856,220,000 hours watched



4. Bridgerton (Season 2) – 656,260,000 hours watched



5. Bridgerton (Season 1) – 625,490,000 hours watched



6. Stranger Things (Season 3) – 582,100,000 hours watched



7. Lucifer (Season 5) – 569,480,000 hours watched



8. The Witcher (Season 1) – 541,010,000 hours watched



9. Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – 511,920,000 hours watched



10. Ginny & Georgia (Season 2) – 504,770,000 hours watched



Previously featured in all-time top 10:

13 Reasons Why (Season 2) – 496,120,000 hours watched



Ozark (Season 4) – 491,090,000 hours watched



13 Reasons Why (Season 1) – 475,570,000 hours watched



Maid (Limited Series) – 469,090,000 hours watched



You (Season 3) – 467,820,000 hours watched



You (Season 2) – 457,370,000 hours watched



Stranger Things (Season 2) – 427,440,000 hours watched



Sex Education (Season 3) – 418,760,000 hours watched



Ginny & Georgia (Season 1) – 381,000,000 hours watched



Most Watched Non-English Language Series of All Time:



1. Squid Game (Season 1) – 1,650,450,000 hours watched



2. Money Heist (Part 5) – 792,230,000 hours watched



3. Money Heist (Part 4) – 619,010,000 hours watched



4. All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) – 560,780,000 hours watched



5. Money Heist (Part 3) – 426,400,000 hours watched



6. Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Season 1) – 402,470,000 hours watched



7. Café con aroma de mujer (Season 1) – 326,910,000 hours watched



8. Lupin (Part 1) – 316,830,000 hours watched



9. Elite (Season 3) – 275,300,000 hours watched



10. Who Killed Sara? (Season 1) – 266,430,000 hours watched



Previously featured in all-time top 10:

Money Heist (Part 5) – 395,130,000 hours watched



Elite (Season 4) – 257,090,000 hours watched



Lupin (Part 2) – 214,070,000 hours watched



Dark Desire (Season 1) – 213,790,000 hours watched



Most Watched English Language Movies of All Time:



1. Red Notice – 364,020,000 hours watched



2. Don’t Look Up – 359,790,000 hours watched



3. Bird Box – 282,020,000 hours watched



4. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – 279,740,000 hours watched



5. The Gray Man – 253,870,000 hours watched



6. The Adam Project – 233,160,000 hours watched



7. Extraction – 231,340,000 hours watched



8. Purple Hearts – 228,690,000 hours watched



9. The Unforgivable – 214,700,000 hours watched



10. The Irishman – 214,570,000 hours watched



Previously featured in all-time top 10:

The Kissing Booth 2 – 209,250,000 hours watched



6 Underground – 205,470,000 hours watched



Spenser Confidential – 197,320,000 hours watched



Enola Holmes – 189,900,000 hours watched



Army of the Dead – 186,540,000 hours watched



The Old Guard – 185,710,000 hours watched



Murder Mystery – 169,590,000 hours watched



Most Watched Non-English Language Movies of All Time:



1. Troll (Norwegian) – 155,560,000 hours watched



2. Blood Red Sky (German) – 110,520,000 hours watched



3. The Platform (Spanish) – 108,090,000 hours watched



4. All Quiet on the Western Front (German) – 101,360,000 hours watched



5. Black Crab (Swedish) – 94,130,000 hours watched



6. Through My Window (Spanish) – 92,440,000 hours watched



7. The Takedown (French) – 78,630,000 hours watched



8. Below Zero (Spanish) – 78,300,000 hours watched



9. My Name Is Vendetta (Italian) – 68,730,000 hours watched



10. Loving Adults (Danish) – 67,340,000 hours watched



Previously featured in all-time top 10: