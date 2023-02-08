Jonah Hill, Lauren London kiss in 'You People' was fake

Andrew Schulz recently admitted that the kiss between Jonah Hill and Lauren London at the conclusion of their Netflix comedy You People was staged and edited with the aid of CGI, according to Fox News.



Andrew said, "There's a hilarious thing— I don't even know if I should share this s---, but the final scene, they don't even kiss. It's CGI. Swear to God. I'm there and I'm watching the wedding and I see them go in for the kiss and their faces stop like this far."

She further added, "I’m like, 'I wonder how they're going to play that in the movie, they'll probably just cut right there.’ But [in] the movie you could see their faces come close and then you can see their faces morph a little bit into a fake kiss."

The film You People ends with a sequence featuring Jonah and Lauren's characters kissing each other. The film is now streaming on Netflix.