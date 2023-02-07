Prince Harry issued new warnings ahead of his visit to UK

Prince Harry has been warned that his UK visit could further damage his reputation as he won't be treated like other royals on the King Charles III's coronation in May.

There are also speculations that Britain's new monarch won't put his people and family's security on risk by inviting the Duke of Sussex to his big event after Harry's 'ill-judged' statement about Taliban fighters.

Some royal commentators have warned Harry that his visit to the UK won't help him regain his reputation, warning the Duke of massive protests from the royalists.

Royal fans also think that it could be wrong for the Sussexes to attend the coronation even after his explosive allegations about the Firm.

Meghan's hubby has made a series of revelations and claims against the royal family in his best-selling memoir, Spare, in interviews promoting the book's launch and in Netflix documentary.

Australian commentator Daniela Elser, In an op-ed for the NZ Herald, argued Harry has taken "the highest moral high ground" over the past few years, during which he pointed out the failings of the British press and his family accused, among other things, to brief the media against the Sussexes.

Elser added: "Harry can’t have his Battenberg cake and eat it too. He can’t perch atop the mount, preaching about the error of his family’s ways and their willingness to tattle about him and then engage in exactly the same sort of tit-for-tat revelations."

Members of the Firm have been accused by Harry of being willing to "climb over one another" to win the "PR game".