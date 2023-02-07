Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade reveals she is engaged to long-time boyfriend Evan McClintock

Hailie Jade Mathers is officially engaged.

The daughter of famed rapper Eminem announced in an Instagram post on Monday, February 6th, 2023, that her boyfriend, Evan McClintock, got down on one knee — and she said yes.

Hailie shared a carousel of images with her beau as they celebrated the moment. She wrote “casual weekend recap…” in the caption while also adding crying emoji, heart and a ring emoji with the date.

The couple had gotten affianced on Saturday February 4th, 2023. “i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she added.

The 27-year-old, who has her own podcast called Just a little Shady was dressed in dark grey jeans, a black leather jacket and booties while carrying a small handbag. Meanwhile, Evan looked dapper in a white button-down shirt, beige trousers, brown boots and a black peacoat.

One of the images gave a closer look at Hailie’s ring – oval-cut diamond is attached to a shiny, thin gold.

Friends, stars and fans have been commenting on the podcast host's post, congratulating her on the monumental moment.



Singers Aly and AJ wrote, "You're all grown up congrats Hailie!

Her sister Alaina Scott congratulated her too, writing, "couldn't be happier for the two of you. can't wait do this chapter of life with you guys."

McClintock made his first appearance on Mathers’ Instagram page back in December, 2016 as they posed together in celebration of her birthday.

“Couldn’t have asked for a better 21st birthday celebration (or a better guy to have by my side),” she captioned the post at the time.

It seems the couple have been going strong ever since, as Mathers shared a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute to McClintock last year, accompanied by a picture of them kissing in front of a sunset, per Page Six.